Prabhas shells out style inspiration with cool casuals as his latest PHOTO surfaces online

Prabhas has a line up of magnum opuses in his kitty including Adipurush, Radhe Shyam, Salaar and the yet to be titled film with Deepika Padukone as the leading lady.

We all know by now that Prabhas recently returned from Hyderabad after shooting of his upcoming magnum opus titled Adipurush. Now, a photo of Prabhas is making the rounds on social media, where the Baahubali actor can be seen posing with his fans and he can be seen in cool casuals. In the new photo, Prabhas is with stylish shares and a skull cap. As soon as the photo surfaced online, they took over the social media as fans started going gaga over his new look.

It was announced a couple of months back that the most anticipated project also starring was rolled on the floors. Prabhas took to his Instagram page and shared a new poster of Adipurush and wrote ‘Aarambh’, while announcing that the film’s shooting has started. Prabhas captioned his post stating, "#Adipurush aarambh. #SaifAliKhan @omraut #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries."

See the latest photo here:

Bollywood director Om Raut is helming the film and it is expected that Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram going by the poster. An official confirmation about the film’s genre is yet to be made, while the wide anticipation is that the film will be based on the great Hindu epic Ramayan. Meanwhile, the first glimpse of Prabhas’ upcoming magnum opus titled Radhe Shyam was released on Valentine’s Day. The film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. He also has yet another magnum opus in his pipeline, which will have as the female lead. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin. He also has a film with KGF Director Prashanth Neel titled Salaar.

