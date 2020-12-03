Prabhas to shoot for Adipurush & Nag Ashwin's new project simultaneously: Reports

Prabhas will feature in the upcoming movie Adipurush that is helmed by Om Raut. He also has Nag Aswin's sci-fi drama in the pipeline.

It won’t be wrong to call Prabhas one of the busiest celebs in current times. The Baahubali star has a lot of projects lined up in his pipeline much to the excitement of his fans. The actor is reportedly about to complete the shooting schedule of Radhe Shyam co-starring Pooja Hegde. The latest that we know is that he is now gearing up to begin the shoot for Adipurush. The Om Raut directorial will reportedly go on floors in February 2021.

According to the latest reports, the movie is going to be completed within a stipulated time of three months after which the team will begin with the post-production process. Now, reports suggest that Prabhas will also be working on Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi project simultaneously during this period. The makers are reportedly going to start the shoot according to Adipurush’s schedule. Nag Ashwin is expected to start the film’s shooting in April or May next year.

The renowned filmmaker is going to start the shoot earlier as he thinks there would be no problem since Adipurush will be reportedly shot indoors. They want to shoot with the rest of the cast instead of the lead cast. The team plans to complete all the scenes of and Prabhas in a single schedule once they are free and back for the shoot. The shooting for the said project is supposed to be completed by the end of the year and is slated for a 2022 release. Talking about Adipurush, it will be released next year.

Credits :Times of India

