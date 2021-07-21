Prabhas slays in his casual attire with beanie as he gets spotted at the Hyderabad airport; VIDEO

Apart from movies, Prabhas is never in the news. He is one such actor who likes to keep his personal life very private. The actor rarely makes appearances in public places and whenever he is spotted, it is like a mini theatre with fans cheering and trying to get a glimpse of him. The photos and videos of the Baahubali actor goes viral in second, which proves his loyal fanbase all over the world. Today, Prabhas was spotted by the paparazzi at the Hyderabad airport.

Today, early morning, Prabhas was papped at the airport as he was returning to Hyderabad from Italy. According to reports, the actor was shooting for the final schedule of his much anticipated film Radhe Shyam in Italy. However, nothing is officially announced though. In the video, Prabhas can be seen donning a black tee and joggers with a beanie on his head. The actor looks uber cool in his casual attire and also seems bulky than he was spotted before. Take a look at the video here:

On the work front, Prabhas will be seen next in the pan Indian film, Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde and directed by Radhe Krishna Kumar. A trilingual, the big-budget film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.The film was officially set to release on July 30 but has been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus. Apart from this, Prabhas has 3 big-ticket pan Indian films. The actor has a big-budget film with National Award director Nag Ashwin, co-starring and Amitabh Bachchan. He also has another big pan Indian film titled Adipurush with director Om Raut and another movie titled Salaar with KGF director Prashanth Neel.