Is Prabhas spending his quarantine time on video call with industry friends? Find out

Tollywood actor Prabhas, who will be next seen in Radha Krishnan's next, has been spending his quarantine time on making video calls to his friends in the industry.
Mumbai
Prabhas,South
Tollywood megastar Prabhas is apparently spending his quarantine timeby making video calls to his friends in the industry including Anushka Shetty and Rana Dagubatti. He is also reportedly spending a lot of time sleeping. He was last seen in the mega-budget venture, Saaho, which was a pan Indian movie. He will be next seen in Prabhas 20, which was brought to a halt after the shooting in Georgia was wrapped up.

Meanwhile, at a time when we all are waiting for an update on the Baahubali actor’s next, the makes had earlier informed on social media that the film has been brought to a halt and no progress has been made ever since they returned from Georgia. They also stated that there would be no progress until the COVID 19 situation settles down. The cast and crew members were in self-isolation after returning to India.

“We are amidst a global pandemic and many lives are at stake due to the current situation. Owing to the current situation, we have paused all our activities. After all this is over, we promise to come up with many more updates. We urge everyone to stay home & stay safe!” UV Creatioons wrote on Twitter. It is to be noted that the director Radha Krishnan told during an interview that the cast and crew worked hard to finish the shooting in Georgia two days prior to the original schedule.

Credits :123Telugu

