Prabhas’ Spirit: Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga spills the beans on shoot schedule; shares new update

Nandamuri Balakrishna's captivating talk show, Unstoppable with NBK, has hosted many notable figures throughout its previous seasons 1 and 2. The limited edition series of Unstoppable with NBK premiered on October 17, featuring the cast and crew of Balayya's latest film, Bhagavanth Kesari. In the upcoming episode scheduled to air on November 24 (Toady), Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga graced the show as guests to promote their upcoming film, Animal.

As the show commenced, Nandamuri Balakrishna engaged in a lively conversation with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. During this exchange, the Bhagavanth Kesari actor posed a question to the Animal director regarding his upcoming film with Prabhas’ Spirit, inspired by a query from his grandson, Nara Devansh.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga spills the beans on Prabhas’ Spirit shoot

Addressing Arjun Reddy's director, Nandamuri Balakrishna inquired, "My grandson Devansh is eagerly awaiting the commencement of Prabhas' Spirit movie. When can we expect the shooting to begin?" To this, the Kabir Singh director responded, "The film is scheduled to go on floors in September 2024."

As the conversation progressed, the Animal team joined the Unstoppable with NBK limited edition set. Amidst the engaging discussion, Ranbir Kapoor expressed his ardent desire to be a part of Prabhas' Spirit movie. The actor conveyed, "His (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) next film is with Prabhas Anna. If he has a small role for me, I would be thrilled to be a part of Spirit."

More about Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal movie

Animal, a pan-Indian film initially shot in Hindi, features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. This action-thriller film revolves around a gangster backdrop, exploring the complex and toxic relationship between a son and his father.

Anil Kapoor portrays the ruthless and toxic father, while Ranbir plays the devoted son willing to go to any lengths to secure his father's safety and approval. The film also stars Bobby Deol in a menacing negative role, with actors Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and others playing supporting characters. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The film is all set to release on December 1, 2023, Animal has a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes and has received an A certification.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal movie trailer below

Upcoming projects of Prabhas

Prabhas's highly anticipated upcoming movie, Salaar, is slated for release on December 22, 2023. Directed by the renowned filmmaker Prashanth Neel, known for his blockbuster K.G.F franchise, this action-packed pan-Indian project will hit theaters on December 22, 2023, with Shruti Haasan as the female lead.

Prabhas will be seen in Nag Ashwin's highly anticipated science fiction action-thriller film Kalki 2898 AD. The film boasts an impressive star-studded cast, including Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and others in prominent roles. C. Aswani Dutt has bankrolled the film under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, with Santhosh Narayanan composing the music. The film is expected to hit the silver screens in early 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bhagavanth Kesari OTT release: When and where to watch Balakrishna and Sreeleela starrer action drama online