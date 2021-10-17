Prabhas spotted as he makes stylish arrival on the sets in Mumbai

Prabhas is the pan Indian actor, who is foraying into the world of Bollywood. The actor is the latest happening celebrity for paparazzi to capture as he has fandom all over the world. Today, Prabhas was spotted in Mumbai as he arrived on sets. The actor makes a stylish arrival in a black tee and sunglasses as a person holds an umbrella for him.

Amidst the crowd, Prabhas made sure to stand out as he makes a stylish arrival on the sets. The actor was papped in Filmistan Studio as he reportedly is shooting for his upcoming pan Indian film Adipurush. Clad in a black t-shirt and brown pants with sunglasses, Prabhas looks handsome as he gets down from his swanky black car. Check out pics here:

Prabhas has many big-ticket ventures lined up to get a release or are currently under production. Prabhas has finished shooting for the much-awaited mega venture Radhe Shyam which stars Pooja Hegde in the leading part. Prabhas is currently filming for his magnum opus Adipurush which is being directed by Om Raut. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in a leading part. All three actors except Prabhas have wrapped up shooting for the films.

Prabhas is currently also shooting for Prashanth Neel's Salaar, which has Shruti Haasan as the lead actress. He also has ProjectK with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, directed by Nag Ashwin. The actor announced another pan Indian film titled Spirit with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.