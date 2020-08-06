Prabhas spotted in Hyderabad amid lockdown; Obliges his fans with photos

Amid lockdown, Prabhas was recently spotted at Khairatabad RTA office, Hyderabad. The Saaho star was at the government office for some personal work.

One of the biggest actors in the Indian film industry, Prabhas has earned a massive fan following with his powerful onscreen persona. The Baahubali star is popular not only in India but also internationally. Fans across the globe keep sending him best wishes and love on social media. Amid lockdown, Prabhas was recently spotted at Khairatabad RTA office, Hyderabad. The Saaho star was at the government office for some personal work. As we all know, the Pan-India star is known for his humble attitude towards fans and as you can see in the photos, the actor happily obliged his fans' request to pose with them.

Also, the actor was spotted wearing the mask throughout the time. Prabhas looked dashing as always in his signature casual look and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Baahubali recently released in Russia and Prabhas has been ruling over the hearts of all Russians. The two-part epic Baahubali has managed to create the same impact across the world and it still continues to even after years of its release. Prabhas has been winning hearts with his sweet gestures in real life also and fans can't wait to know what's next in stores for them.

Check out Prabhas' latest photos that have been shared by his fan clubs on social media:

Prabhas' 20th film titled Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film is an intense love story set in the 1970s and it stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role. The makers will soon resume the shoot in Hyderabad.

