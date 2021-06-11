Prabhas starrer Adipurush to beat Baahubali record?

The Om Raut directorial Adipurush is touted to be the biggest Pan-India film being made in Indian cinema on a lavish budget.

Adipurush starring Prabhas in the lead role is one of the much-awaited Pan-India films. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. Adipurush will see Prabhas as lord Ram, as Raavan, Kriti Sanon as Sita, whereas Sunny Singh will essay the role of Laxman. The Om Raut directorial is touted to be the biggest Pan-India film being made in Indian cinema on a lavish budget. As earlier we revealed, this Prabhas starrer is going to be high on VFX film and the makers are using new techniques of motion picture to bring a never seen before experience for the audience on the big screen.

Now, according to the latest reports, Adipurush will apparently have 8000 VFX shots, which is almost 3 times the number Of VFX shots used in magnum opus SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. Baahubali reportedly had 2500 VFX shots. Prabhas' character in the film is equally going to leave the audience stunned. The Saaho actor is transforming himself and adapting to a leaner body to get into the skin of his character. Now, only time will tell what's in store for us.

Adipurish will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the T-Series banner, Adipurush is directed by Om Raut. The upcoming mega project will hit the theatres in 2022.

