  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prabhas starrer Adipurush to beat Baahubali record?

The Om Raut directorial Adipurush is touted to be the biggest Pan-India film being made in Indian cinema on a lavish budget.
3939 reads Mumbai
Prabhas Adipurush vfx news Prabhas starrer Adipurush to beat Baahubali record?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Adipurush starring Prabhas in the lead role is one of the much-awaited Pan-India films. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. Adipurush will see Prabhas as lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, Kriti Sanon as Sita, whereas Sunny Singh will essay the role of Laxman. The Om Raut directorial is touted to be the biggest Pan-India film being made in Indian cinema on a lavish budget. As earlier we revealed, this Prabhas starrer is going to be high on VFX film and the makers are using new techniques of motion picture to bring a never seen before experience for the audience on the big screen. 

Now, according to the latest reports, Adipurush will apparently have 8000 VFX shots, which is almost 3 times the number Of VFX shots used in magnum opus SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. Baahubali reportedly had 2500 VFX shots. Prabhas' character in the film is equally going to leave the audience stunned. The Saaho actor is transforming himself and adapting to a leaner body to get into the skin of his character. Now, only time will tell what's in store for us. 

Adipurish will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the T-Series banner, Adipurush is directed by Om Raut. The upcoming mega project will hit the theatres in 2022.

A visual treat and a power-packed entertainer is on the cards. What are you expecting from Prabhas starrer Adipurush? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Also Read: From Kala to The Great Indian Kitchen: 5 OTT released South films of 2021 you cannot miss 

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla roped in to play an important role in Prabhas starrer Adipurush: Reports
Adipurush: Kichcha Sudeep REACTS to rumours of him playing Vibhishana's role in Prabhas starrer
Prabhas' Adipurush: Disappointed fans demand update on Ram Navami after an unofficial announcement went viral
Om Raut says Prabhas & Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush will have a lot of action; Calls Kriti Sanon phenomenal actor
Adipurush: Director Om Raut pens a welcome note & sends flowers to Sunny Singh as he joins Prabhas starrer
Adipurush: Prabhas’ latest photos reveal his NEW LOOK with moustache for the Om Raut directorial