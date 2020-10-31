Prabhas starrer Adipurush to have THIS Bollywood actress opposite him?

The news reports on Adipurush now state that actress Kriti Sanon could be seen as the leading lady opposite the Baahubali actor Prabhas.

There was a strong buzz in the southern film industry that actress Kiara Advani could be seen opposite the Baahubali actor Prabhas in the upcoming film Adipurush. Some time back 's name was also doing the rounds as the female lead of Adipurush. But later on news came to light that the much awaited Prabhas starrer will not feature the Band Baaja Baaraat.

The actress is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli. The news reports on Adipurush now state that actress Kriti Sanon could be seen as the leading lady opposite the Baahubali actor Prabhas. The upcoming film Adipurush with Prabhas in the lead is helmed by Om Raut. The director is known for his film called Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film featured in the lead. The film also featured actress Kajol and ‎. The Omakra actor Saif Ali Khan‎ will also feature in the upcoming film Adipurush.

Saif Ali Khan will essay the role of the villain named Lankesh. The news reports on Prabhas state that the actor took off from the country to shoot for his upcoming film called Radhe Shyam. This film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film Radhe Shyam will also feature the sultry siren Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The makers of the Prabhas starrer unveiled the look of Pooja Hegde's character. The first look poster of Radhe Shyam had received a thundering response from the fans.

