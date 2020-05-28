Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 gets broadcasted on a Russian television channel; fans term it as an achievement

Baahubali 2 was reportedly broadcasted on a Russian TV channel and the fans were amazed that a southern film was making waves in Russia.

The mega-blockbuster film Baahubali 2 won the attention of world audiences. If news reports are to be believed then, Baahubali 2 was reportedly broadcasted on a Russian TV channel and the fans were amazed that a southern film was making waves in Russia. The popularity of the SS Rajamouli film made sure that the Prabhas starrer gets broadcasted on a Russian TV channel. As per the latest news reports, the Russian Embassy in India shared a clip from the super hit film on their official social handle account. The fans and film audiences who have loved and admired the SS Rajamouli directorial were pleasantly surprised.

On the work front, the southern director SS Rajamouli is currently looking forward to completing the filming work on the highly anticipated film titled RRR. This film features, actor cum producer, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR in the lead. The film stars the two leading men of the south film industry as freedom fighters in a period drama. The first look poster of Ram Charan from the film was unveiled on the eve of the actor's birthday. Now, the fans were eagerly waiting for the first look poster of Jr NTR.

But, the makers of RRR announced that due to the nationwide lockdown in the country, the will not be able to release the first look poster or video of Jr NTR on May 20. The fans and audience members are eagerly looking forward to the film. The period drama is reportedly based on the lives of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju.

(ALSO READ: Ponmagal Vandhal: Jyothika starrer becomes first Tamil film to premiere worldwide directly on OTT platform)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×