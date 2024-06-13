Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD art copied from South Korean artist Sung Choi’s 10-year-old work? Here’s what we know

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin is all set to hit the big screens on June 27, 2024, with the makers unveiling the trailer a few days ago. However, South Korean artist Sung Choi has taken it to his social media handle to allege that the makers of the film plagiarized his artwork from 10 years ago.

In a post shared on his Instagram handle, the artist attached a screenshot of his work from back in the day and a frame from the trailer of Kalki 2898 AD. Along with the picture, he also said that the unauthorized use of art is malpractice and added, “I sometimes even question doing art in this lawless environment.”

South Korean artist Sung Choi alleges plagiarism against makers of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD

The original artwork showcased by Sung Choi belongs to his own work called Crash Site of ARK which quite eerily resembles the initial wreckage in the Kalki trailer. After the artist shared his claim on social media, many users started to react to the unlawful use of the artwork.

One user even went on to describe how the entire trailer resembles films like Mad Max and Dune. The users even claimed to have spotted several instances that seem like ripoffs from series like Halo and Death Standing.

Moreover, according to Concept Art World, Sung Choi is a concept artist who originates from South Korea. The artist previously worked in productions for Marvel, Disney, Netflix Animation, and many more major companies.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas in the lead role features a tale set in a dystopian timeline. Mixing the genres of sci-fi and mythology, the Nag Ashwin directorial adapts the prophesied end of time from Hindu mythology with the appearance of Lord Vishnu’s final avatar Kalki.

Besides the Rebel Star, the movie also features Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Anna Ben, Brahmanandam, and many more in key roles. The film slated to hit the big screen on June 27 is expected to be a first of its kind in Indian cinema with high expectations.

