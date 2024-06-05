Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD makers announce trailer release date with new intriguing poster

Kalki 2898 AD is undeniably one of the most ambitious projects in the history of Indian Cinema. The sci-fi thriller has generated an immense amount of buzz on social media that has made fans and ardent sci-fi lovers want to get an update on the film’s trailer.

Well, good news is in store for the fans as the release date of the Kalki 2898 AD trailer has been dropped by the film’s makers.

Kalki 2898 AD trailer arrives on June 10

The official makers of Kalki 2898 AD took to their social media platform X and shared a new poster from the upcoming sci-fi thriller and wrote, “A New World Awaits! #Kalki2898AD Trailer on June 10th.”

In the poster, Prabhas can be seen standing on a sand mountain, and immersed in deep thought. The poster also mentioned, “Everything is about to change.”

Soon after the news of the trailer launch went viral fans took to the maker's comments section and expressed their happiness about Kalki 2898 AD’s update.

A fan wrote, “Wow. Super excited for it can't wait.” Another one wrote, “The world waits for the change. #Kalki2898AD.”

More about Kalki 2898 AD

According to sources, the thriller movie is set against the backdrop of a fictional empty future civilization. The plot revolves around the mysterious Kalki, the tenth and last form of the Hindu god Lord Vishnu.

Along with Prabhas, the film's impressive cast features Amitabh Bachchan, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone.

Apart from the main actors, the ensemble cast includes Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and others in crucial roles.

Nag Ashwin wrote and directed the film, which is produced by C. Aswini Dutt's Vyjayanthi Movies. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the soundtrack for the upcoming sci-fi thriller.

This big title is anticipated to premiere on June 27, 2024.

