Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD manages to beat Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo; DEETS inside

Nag Ashwin’s dream project 2898 AD, starring the biggest stars of the country, had a sensational opening at the Indian box office. The film garnered a great response on the first day of its release and seems to be running successfully in theaters. Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD has achieved a milestone by surpassing IMDb’s rating of two big star movies.

Kalki 2898 AD surpasses IMDb’s rating of Leo and Vikram

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD is undoubtedly one of the biggest movies of Indian cinema. The dystopian epic sci-fi, released on June 27, has not just been great at the box office but has also received brilliant reviews.

On IMDb, the movie has surpassed Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. It has garnered an IMDb rating of 8.4/10 as compared to Vikram with a rating of 8.3/10 and Leo with 7.2/10.

Kalki 2898 AD’s first-day collection at the box-office

The epic Kalki 2898 AD made history by becoming the fourth film has hit the century mark on its first day in the domestic market. The previous three films to achieve this feat were Prabhas’ Baahubali 2, Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s RRR, and Yash’s KGF Chapter 2.

The film made Rs. 102-103 crore on its first day in India. For the rebel star, Kalki is the second-highest opener, bettering Salaar (Rs. 94 crore), which was released six months ago.

All about Kalki 2898 AD

The much-awaited Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan starrer film has finally been released. The sci-fiction directed by Nag Ashwin brings in a story that originates from the tales of the Hindu epic Mahabharata and the prophecized 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, Kalki 2898 AD also features Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, Shobana, Anna Ben, Saswata Chatterjee, and Brahmanandam, among others.

It is safe to say that Kalki 2898 AD has the potential to be the beginning of a cinematic universe that can become the greatest experience in Indian cinema. With each character serving a distinct purpose, it successfully integrates sci-fi and mythology.

If you love films with a grand scale, epic narrative, amazing visuals, groundbreaking performances, and unbelievable storytelling, then Kalki 2898 AD is definitely for you.

