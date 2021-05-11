Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam team donates 50 custom beds, stretchers to Hyderabad hospital for COVID 19 relief

The makers of RRR and Pushpa have also dedicated their page to help everyone in need of oxygen beds, plasma donation and COVID-19 relief.

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has badly hit the country. Thousands of people and hundreds of celebs have lost their lives. However, everyone is coming forth to do their bit to fight the battle against the deadly virus. A lot of celebs like Samantha Akkineni, Chiranjeevi, makers of RRR, Pushpa have dedicated their page to help everyone in need of oxygen beds, plasma donation and for COVID-19 relief. According to reports, Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam makers have also donated their set to a hospital in Hyderabad.

Reportedly, the Radhe Shyam team had created a hospital set already for the film's shoot. It had 50 custom beds, stretchers, oxygen cylinders and other stuff that could be used by a hospital during this tough time. Apparently, all the property was transferred in trucks to a hospital in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Suresh Productions and Mythri Movie Makers are streamlining the COVID-19 requests. The makers of Pushpa had tweeted, "If everybody can use the hashtag format of #Covid19(Place Name) for example - #COVID19Hyderabad or #COVID19Vizag or #Covid19Kurnool based on the requirement or help that can be done in that place."

Also Read: Celebs streamlining COVID 19 requests: RRR makers to Samantha, Shruti, Chiranjeevi; Social media pages to look

Talking about Radhe Shyam, presented by Krishnam Raju, the film is produced by UV Creations and T-Series jointly. Set in the 1970s Europe backdrop, the film stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

Credits :Times Of India

Share your comment ×