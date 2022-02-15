Prabhas starrer RajaDeluxe to be announced soon; Deets inside

Prabhas has been busy working for quite a long time now. With a handful of offers, the 'Mirchi' actor has another biggie coming his way.

All set for an official announcement, the makers of Prabhas' upcoming movie have things planned in an interesting way.

Touted to be a commercial entertainer with a funny plot, Prabhas' next project will apparently have a popular Telugu director on board. If the sources are to be trusted, the title for the movie will be 'RajaDeluxe'.

The upcoming movie venture will be soon launched formally, and it is expected that the makers will make an exciting announcement regarding the movie on the occasion of Holi, March 18.

Online sources also suggest that 'PelliSandaD' heroine Sreeleela will be seen as one of the three female leads in the movie, while Malvika Mohanan is considered as one of them too.

While Prabhas' fans await the release of his upcoming love saga 'Radhe Shyam', this news on his upcoming movie is sure to excite them.

Also Read: Throwback: When Prabhas revealed why he calls his loved ones 'Darling' & the story behind it