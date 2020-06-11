  1. Home
Prabhas starrer Saaho director Sujeeth gets engaged to his girlfriend amid lockdown; SEE PHOTOS

As it is nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, Saaho director Sujeeth and his girlfriend Pravalika decided to get engaged in an intimate ceremony.
Director Sujeeth, who helmed Prabhas starrer mega-budget actioner Saaho got engaged to his ladylove amid lockdown. Sujeeth and his girlfriend Pravalika exchanged the rings in the presence of his family members on June 10. As it is nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, the couple decided to get engaged in a quiet ceremony. Adhering to the government guidelines, the event was attended only by the family members of the couple. One can see in the photos, Sujeeth picked sherwani for the big day while his fiance Pravalika looked pretty in traditional South Indian saree. 

The photos of the couple from their engagement ceremony have surfaced on social media. According to media reports, Pravalika is a dentist by profession. The couple knew each other for several years now and so, they decided to take their relationship one level ahead. Sujeeth and Pravalika will tie the knot in a couple of months. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. The Saaho director kept his relationship a secret for a very long time and made sure that him getting engaged was kept a private thing. 

Sujeeth made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy thriller Telugu film, Run Raja Run at the age of 23. The young director studied CA, but eventually quit to pursue his passion for filmmaking. Saaho was his second film starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor

Made on a huge budget, Saaho released last year and it was one of the most talked-about film of the year. However, it failed to earn big numbers at some places in the country. 

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple! 

