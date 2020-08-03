Prabhas starrer Saaho director Sujeeth Reddy ties the knot with Pravallika in Hyderabad; See Pic

A couple of months after getting engaged, Sujeeth and Pravallika tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and a few photos from their Mehendi and wedding ceremony have surfaced on social media.

The wedding season has begun and after Tollywood actor Nithiin, Saaho director Sujeeth has entered into wedlock with his partner Pravallika. Sujeeth and his girlfriend Pravallika go engaged in the presence of their family members on June 10. Now a couple of months later, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and a few photos from their Mehendi and wedding ceremony have surfaced on social media. One can see in their wedding picture, they look beautiful together. Sujeeth can be seen wearing a traditional outfit for the big day while his partner Pravallika looks pretty in a pink zari saree.

Reportedly, they got married yesterday at Golconda Resorts in Hyderabad. Sujeeth's wife is a dentist by profession. After dating for several years, the couple decided to take their relationship a step ahead. The family of the couple met each other and approved of the alliance. Sujeeth is being showered with congratulatory wishes and on social media. However, he is yet to make a formal announcement on getting married. After Sujeeth, Tollywood star Rana Daggubati is all set to tie the knot with his fiance Miheeka Bajaj.

Before helming Prabhas and starrer Saaho, Sujeeth made his directorial debut with Sharwanand’ Run Raja Run. He will be helming the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster, Lucifer. The film will star megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

Congratulations to the newly wedded couple!

