  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prabhas starrer Saaho director Sujeeth Reddy ties the knot with Pravallika in Hyderabad; See Pic

A couple of months after getting engaged, Sujeeth and Pravallika tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and a few photos from their Mehendi and wedding ceremony have surfaced on social media.
26590 reads Mumbai
Prabhas starrer Saaho director Sujeeth Reddy ties the knot with Pravallika in Hyderabad; See Pic Prabhas starrer Saaho director Sujeeth Reddy ties the knot with Pravallika in Hyderabad; See Pic
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The wedding season has begun and after Tollywood actor Nithiin, Saaho director Sujeeth has entered into wedlock with his partner Pravallika.  Sujeeth and his girlfriend Pravallika go engaged in the presence of their family members on June 10. Now a couple of months later, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and a few photos from their Mehendi and wedding ceremony have surfaced on social media. One can see in their wedding picture, they look beautiful together. Sujeeth can be seen wearing a traditional outfit for the big day while his partner Pravallika looks pretty in a pink zari saree. 

Reportedly, they got married yesterday at Golconda Resorts in Hyderabad. Sujeeth's wife is a dentist by profession. After dating for several years, the couple decided to take their relationship a step ahead. The family of the couple met each other and approved of the alliance. Sujeeth is being showered with congratulatory wishes and on social media. However, he is yet to make a formal announcement on getting married. After Sujeeth, Tollywood star Rana Daggubati is all set to tie the knot with his fiance Miheeka Bajaj. 

Check out photos below:

Before helming Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho, Sujeeth made his directorial debut with Sharwanand’ Run Raja Run. He will be helming the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster, Lucifer. The film will star megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. 

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni or Nayanthara: Who pulled off the top knot hairstyle better? 

Congratulations to the newly wedded couple! 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement