Prabhas starrer Salaar to go Allu Arjun's Pushpa way?

It all started with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali and now releasing films in multiple parts seems to be a growing trend in the South.

After the grand success of the Baahubali film series, Prabhas is all set to again star in a two-part outing. Speculations are a rife that Salaar director is planning to release the action thriller in two parts. The first part of the film is slated to release on 14 April 2022 and work on the second part is likely to commence next year.

Prashanth Neel is said to believe that the storyline for Salaar holds enough potential to be converted into two parts. The first part will give an insight into the world of Salaar and the second part is likely to be a more penultimate film. It is also expected that an official announcement regarding the second part of Salaar will be made shortly.

Salaar is backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films and will star Shruti Haasan as female lead. The project has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu and will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Ravi Basrur has composed the background score for the film, while Bhuvan Gowda has looked after the cinematography.

Alongside Salaar, Prabhas also has Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam in his kitty opposite Pooja Hegde. The project has been jointly produced by UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Movies, and T-Series and stars Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar and Priyadarshi in important roles. The film is said to be set in 1970s Europe. The release date for Prabhas’ next has not been announced yet.