Prabhas starrer Salaar teaser to be unveiled next month? Find out

Post Radhe Shyam, Prabhas fans are waiting with bated breath to see the actor in director Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. Now, the viewers will get to see a preview of this action drama soon. As per the latest buzz surrounding the flick, the makers are planning to drop the teaser of the film in May.

Financed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the project has Shruti Haasan on board as the heroine, while Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu will be seen in pivotal roles.

The director once said that the storyline for Salaar has the potential to be converted into two parts. The first part will give an insight into the world of Salaar and the second part is likely to be a penultimate follow-up. Ever since the statement, it is speculated that the venture is to take after Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali and will be released in two parts.

The movie was going to be out on 14 April, but the makers decided to push the release as the production work got delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The venture has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu and will also have dubbed vesions in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Ravi Basrur has provided the tunes for the film, while Bhuvan Gowda has looked after the camera work.

Additionally, Prabhas also has Om Raut directorial Adipurush and Nag Ashwin directorial Project K in his kitty. He will also star in the upcoming drama, Raja Delux. The film is being directed by Maruthi.

