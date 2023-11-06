Prabhas starrer Salaar with Prashanth Neel to be OUT as decided; no change in release date

Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar, helmed by Prashanth Neel is perhaps the most anticipated film to be coming out this year. The film’s release has been postponed quite a few times now, but it is finally gearing up for release on December 22.

However, there have been rumors spreading that the release date of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire might get postponed again, reportedly to avoid a clash with the Rajkumar Hirani-directed Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. Nonetheless, it has been confirmed by the Salaar team that the film will hit the silver screens as per plans and that there is no change in the release dates. It is also understood that the film’s trailer is most likely to drop by the end of November.

More about Salaar

Salaar marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Prashanth Neel, and the helmer's maiden film in Telugu. The film is touted to be an action thriller film and features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, Brahmaji and many more in prominent roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Vijay Kirgandur, under the banner of Hombale Films, the same production house behind Prashanth Neel’s previous venture, the KGF Franchise. The music and cinematography for the film have been handled by Prashanth Neel’s frequent collaborators Ravi Basrur and Bhuvan Gowda respectively. Additionally, the editing for the film has been handled by Ujwal Kulkarni. The film will be released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Prabhas on the professional front

After Salaar, Prabhas will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD. The film features a star-studded cast including Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and many more.

The film has been bankrolled by C. Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, while the music for the film has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The film is expected to hit the big screens in early 2024.

ALSO READ: Salaar: Teaser of Prabhas starrer updated; DEETS Inside