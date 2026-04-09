Prabhas starrer Spirit set catches fire, injuring a crew member; Report

Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga are collaborating for the first time on the cop action film Spirit. However, the production appears to have encountered a minor setback due to an accident on set.

Did Prabhas’ Spirit film set catch on fire?

According to a report by Telugu 360, the set of Spirit caught fire, leaving a crew member with minor injuries. Reportedly, tents and some other materials on the set also caught fire and were partially burned.

As Prabhas was not present on the set at the time, the incident appears to have been minor. However, this information is based solely on reports and has not yet been officially confirmed by the makers.

Spirit is an upcoming cop action drama starring Prabhas , who will be seen playing a hot-headed IPS officer who gets convicted and must infiltrate a cartel. Triptii Dimri plays the female lead. Apart from the duo, the film also features Vivek Oberoi as the main antagonist, with Aishwarya Desai in a key role.

The film is set to be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Japanese, Mandarin, and Korean. It is slated to hit the big screens on March 5, 2027.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas was last seen in the lead role in The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. The horror-comedy film follows the story of Raja, a young man searching for his grandfather, as his grandmother is constantly haunted by memories of him.

As clues lead Raja to Hyderabad, he discovers that his grandfather’s malevolent spirit resides in a mansion, haunting everyone around. How Raja manages to survive his grandfather’s hauntings is explored in the rest of the film.

Apart from the Saaho actor, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, and several others in key roles. The film is available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Looking ahead, Prabhas will appear in the lead role in Fauzi . Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the period actioner will feature Imanvi as the co-lead, along with Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jaya Prada in key roles. While an official release date has yet to be announced, the film is rumored to be released in December 2026.

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