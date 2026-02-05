Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab to release on OTT with extended version? Here’s what we know

The Raja Saab, an ambitious horror comedy film starring Prabhas in the lead role, was released theatrically in Indian cinemas on January 9. After failing to satisfy everyone but still earning over Rs. 200 crore at the Box office, the film was confirmed for a February 6 OTT premiere. Now, a new detail has emerged concerning the Telugu project, with makers announcing that an extended cut of the film will make its way to the fans this time around.

On February 5, just a day short of the release of the Maruthi directorial, the OTT platform confirmed that the film will drop with some extra content. The JioHotstar Telugu social media update read, “Due to unforeseen circumstances and last-minute technical glitches, we’ve added the extended cut! Regret the inconvenience caused due to hype. India's Biggest Superstar on JioHotstar | 6th Feb,” wrote JioHotstar’s X (formerly Twitter) account, only for trolling to ensue on the platform and Reddit. The OTT platform is also marketing it as the ‘first ever hypnotic thriller’. It was accompanied by a poster of the film.

Check out the announcement below:

About The Raja Saab

The film follows a man named Raja Saab, played by Prabhas, who looks after his grandmother, who has Alzheimer’s and only retains the memories of her husband, Kanakaraju, whose sudden disappearance many years ago has left her in worry. Out to discover the truth and possibly sell off his ancestral property for his own monetary gains, he heads to Hyderabad and discovers that his grandfather was an exorcist who caused trouble instead of being the victim. As his filial duty and moral compass clash, combined with his need for survival, a tough scene breaks through, making him and his companions fear for their lives.

Apart from Prabhas, The Raja Saab stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (in her Telugu film debut), Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab.

