Prabhas starts shooting for his next; Joins the sets of Maruthi's untitled film; See PHOTO

Prabhas recently announced that he will be collaborating with director Maruthi for another exciting project. Now, the makers have already commenced the shooting for the untitled venture. A leaked picture of the Baahubali star chilling on the set has surfaced on social media. In the pic, the protagonist can be seen sitting on a chair and talking to the filmmaker.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that KGF star Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing a crucial role in Prabhas' next. A source close to the development revealed, "It is not a negative but a very important role."

According to reports, the drama will see not one, not two, but three heroines. If the reports are to be believed, Master fame actress Malavika Mohanan will be seen as one of the female leads opposite Prabhas. Meanwhile, Nidhhi Agerwal is another leading lady in the film. In addition to this, Riddhi Kumar will also be a part of the cast. For the unversed, Riddhi Kumar has worked with the Saaho actor in his last release, Radhe Shyam. Financed by the People’s Media factory production banner, the remaining cast and crew of the movie are yet to be announced.

Prabhas' lineup

Over and above this, Prabhas will headline director Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. The much-awaited drama will see Shruti Haasan as the female lead. He also has Nag Ashwin’s Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in his kitty.In the meantime, Prabhas has already concluded the filming for filmmaker Om Raut’s Adipurush. The highly-acclaimed drama will also see Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon as the leads in the film inspired by the epic mythological tale of Ramayana. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 16 June 2023.

