Prabhas' stubble look in these latest PICS will make you swoon; Don't miss it

Prabhas is the most popular and biggest actor in the Indian film industry. Ever since Baahubali, there are no limits to his fandom. Prabhas is one such actor whose every single scoop or picture goes viral in seconds. Yet again, the latest pictures of Prabhas in his new avatar are winning hearts on social media.

Prabhas, who is busy with back-to-back Pan-Indian films like Radhe Shyam, Salaar, #Prabhas21, and Adipurush, was recently spotted. His latest pictures which surfaced on Twitter are currently going viral. The actor can be seen looking extremely handsome in a black shirt, blue jeans, and accessories with black glasses.

Prabhas will be taking to social media and launching a lyrical video of Ali's next movie titled Andaru Bagaundali Andulobenundali. These latest photos of Prabhas are the pictures from the same video.

On the work front, Prabhas has 4 big-ticket Pan-Indian films. The handsome hunk will be seen next in Radhe Shyam, directed by Radhe Krishna Kumar. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Prabhas also has a big-budget film with National Award director Nag Ashwin, co-starring and Amitabh Bachchan. The actor also has another big Pan-Indian film titled Adipurush with director Om Raut. The makers recently announced that the film will hit the screens on August 11, 2022. He will also be seen in another film with KGF director Prashanth Neel titled Saalar, co-starring Shruti Haasan.

