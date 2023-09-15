Prabhas takes Euro trip for knee surgery, takes 15-day work halt?

Prabhas, who has a big lineup of films, has reportedly undergone a knee injury today. According to reports, the actor got his knee surgery in Europe and will take a 15-day break from work. It is reported that he will be staying in Europe for the next 15 days to receive proper treatment.

Prabhas undergoes knee surgery in Europe

Prabhas reportedly injured in knee during the filming of Baahubali. Ever since then, the actor has been suffering from pain but due to his work commitments, he couldn't take proper care. It is said that earlier too, the Radhe Shyam actor underwent knee surgery once but due to his heavy work schedule, the pain came back. Medical experts suggested Prabhas to undergo another surgery in order to ensure complete recovery. And finally, now, he has taken some time off to focus on his health.

As soon as the news of Prabhas' knee surgery came out, his fans filled social media with wishes. Several praised his hard work and dedication to entertain them even with such pain, a few wished him good health and care. Fans wrote on Twitter, "#Prabhas Knee Surgery Today, Hope it Goes Well" and "He is struggling and he is still giving his best."

Upcoming projects of Prabhas

Meanwhile, before heading for his treatment, Prabhas made sure to wrap up his major work commitments including Salaar and etc. The actor has already wrapped up Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire completely, including dubbing. In fact, the film was also scheduled to release this month but due to pending post-production, it got postponed. The director doesn't want to compromise on the quality of the film's final product and hence decided to push the release date. The new release date is yet to be announced. According to our sources, the pan-Indian film is likely to release in November or December.

The actor is also busy shooting for Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The film features a talented cast including Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in lead roles. Next up, he also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Telugu comedy film with director Maruthi in the pipeline.

