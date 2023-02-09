Prabhas takes off from work due to health issues? Deets inside

According to reports, for the past few days, Prabhas has been suffering from a high temperature and also visited a hospital recently. Doctors reportedly advised the star to take some rest and follow proper medication. Following the advise, the actor decided to take a few days off from work and rest. However, Prabhas is expected to get back soon to work as he recovers fully.

Prabhas has been in the headlines since last week. While his engagement reports with Kriti Sanon are buzzing on the Internet, the latest reports that have been doing rounds are about health. According to the latest reports, the Baahubali star has fallen ill and is suffering from health issues. It is further also being said that he also cancelled the shooting schedules of his upcoming films due to health issues.

Meanwhile, rumours of Prabhas getting engaged to Kriti Sanon soon in the Maldives has spread like wildlife. The engagement rumours began after a film critic tweeted that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will be getting engaged in Maldives soon and it took the internet by storm. However, yesterday, the pan Indian star dismissed the rumours and said Prabhas and Kriti are just friends.

A source close to Prabhas strongly denies the rumours and adds, "There is absolutely no truth to the stories doing rounds and it's just a figment of someone's imagination. Both Prabhas and Kriti are co-stars and anything that suggests otherwise shouldn't be believed."

Prabhas' upcoming films

On the work front, Prabhas already has Prashanth Neel’s Salaar co-starring Shruti Haasan, which is set to release this year. He also has pan-Indian Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in the pipeline.

He also has Om Raut’s Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, which has wrapped up the shoot and is in the production stage. The film is also set to release in June 2023. The actor also has Spirit in the pipeline with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and a comedy film with director Maruthi.