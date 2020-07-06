Prabhas to team up with Hrithik Roshan for director Om Raut's next?
Since a very long time reports have been doing rounds that Hrithik Roshan might join hands with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director, Om Raut for an untitled flick. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet by the makers or the actor himself. Now according to latest reports, Prabhas will join hands with Hrithik Roshan for the same Om Raut's film. Reportedly, the Baahubali actor has already given a positive nod to the director and official announcement about the same is awaited.
Well, if reports are anything to go by, it will be amazing to these two amazing actors sharing the screenspace. It is said to be a big-budget film. Well, Prabhas is a huge name not only in India but also internationally. The actor enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly looking forward to his another Pan-India release after Saaho. Prabhas, who was last seen in Saaho, will be sharing the screenspace with Pooja Hegde in their upcoming untitled film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The untitled film is tentatively called Jaan and will see Prabhas in never before seen avatar.
Due to lockdown, the makers of Prabhas starrer won't be travelling for the shoot and so, they are creating a huge set up of hospital, Europe streets and a big ship at a studio in Hyderabad.
Prabhas will be seen essaying a palm reader and a role that he has never played before in any of his films. The music of the film will be composed by Amit Tridevi and Manoj Paramahamsa handles cinematography.
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
Most of Prabhas's so called projects are either cancelled or getting post poned or standing still for the past 2 years . This is just a routine media release.
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
I doubt this . some one without a decent role ( leave alone a hit ) in the past 3 years with almost every day PR titbit release is not a serious contender for new roles . This is let out by his PR team just to stay in news.