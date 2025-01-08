Prabhas' The Raja Saab to have audio launch in Japan? Composer Thaman S reveals exciting details about 'mass songs'

Prabhas is all set to hit the big screens this year with his movie The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. While the updates for the film are yet to be made official, music composer Thaman S has revealed a certain detail about the movie that is bound to leave fans excited.

In a recent interview on the YouTube channel Prema The Journalist, Thaman disclosed that the makers have asked him to craft Japanese versions of the songs in The Raja Saab . Emphasizing this, the composer believes that the makers might even organize an audio launch in Japan.

As the Baahubali actor enjoys a huge fan base in Japan, the makers are likely considering such an event for this horror-comedy flick. Talking more about the music in the Prabhas starrer, Thaman revealed that the actor will be seen in “mass” songs after a long time this year.

The composer shared that the film consists of a theme song, a duet, an introductory song, an item number, and even a track featuring the actor dancing along with the three heroines in the second half of the film.

Underlining that each song would have its own “wow factor,” Thaman assured fans that the movie would be nothing less than a fairytale. He also guaranteed that the low expectations surrounding the film are exactly what the makers want.

The movie The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is a romantic horror-comedy flick in which the actor plays dual roles. With the Kalki star in the lead, the movie also features actresses Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan as the love interests.

The film was initially announced to release on April 10, 2025, but it was later reported to have been postponed.

