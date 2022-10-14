Prabhas to begin shoot of Maruthi’s film on October 17

According to social media buzz, the Young Rebel Star will play two distinct roles in the flick that will be high on comedy. However, there’s no official announcement about the same. Apparently, the period horror comedy spans two timelines and one of the roles will see Prabhas play a grandfather. Now it remains to see if the double role will entice the audience in this entertainer.

Prabhas , who is currently in the limelight after the teaser launch of Om Raut’s Adipurush, is all set to kickstart the first schedule of his new film with popular director Maruthi. The Mirchi actor will begin shooting for Maruthi’s film from October 17. Billed to be a commercial entertainer, the first schedule of the untitled film is of 7-8 days.

Project K

Baahubali actor Prabhas is currently one of the busiest actors in the industry. He will soon finish an important schedule of Project K, written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also has Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. One of the expensive films, Project K will have music composed by Mickey J. Meyer, and is planned to release next year in October. Backed by Vyjayanthi Movies, Project K is set in the future and revolves around the timeline of World War 3.

Salaar

Besides this, he has Salaar by KGF director Prashanth Neel. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, Salaar also has Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in important roles.

Adipurush

The Darling star has also completed shooting for Om Raut’s Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Prabhas will play the role of Raghav, Kriti will play the role of Janaki and Saif will play Lankesh in the film. The teaser of the film was released recently and it received mixed reactions.

He will begin filming for Siddharth Anand’s action-thriller backed by Mythri Movie Makers in mid-2023.

