Prabhas to begin shooting for Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 from February 2? Here’s what we know

Superstar Prabhas has a lot in his kitty right now. In November last year, the actor kick-started filming Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. New reports suggest that the actor will soon be heading to the sets to begin work on the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Read on for more details.

Prabhas to begin shooting for Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 from February 2?

Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 are some of the most-awaited projects of Indian actor Prabhas. While he is working on Spirit, reports suggest that the actor will begin shooting for Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 from February 2, 2026. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bheeshma Talks stated, “Rebel Star #Prabhas back into action #Kalki2 shoot from Feb 2nd, then locks in key dates for #Spirit after Feb 15th.”

The publication also mentioned that Prabhas has locked in February 15, 2026, to resume working on Spirit. Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that the actor is expected to wrap up its entire shoot within just 95 days. Apparently, Vanga charted the shooting schedule meticulously to complete the film within this timeframe. Having said that, no official confirmation has been issued by the makers so far.

Talking about Spirit, the upcoming actioner marks Prabhas’ first collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Assumed to be an intense cop drama, the movie also stars Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, and Prakash Raj. Rumor has it that the actor will be portraying an ex-IPS officer or a police officer fighting a crime syndicate in the entertainer. Spirit is expected to hit cinemas on March 5, 2027.

As for Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, it’s a sequel to the 2024 box office hit film co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. In Part 2, Prabhas will reportedly be re-portraying the dual roles of Bhairava and Karna. If he is set to star in production in Feb 2026, then the movie might hit cinemas by 2028.

Prabhas started the year with a fantasy horror comedy film titled The Raja Saab. Apart from Spirit and the spiritual sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, he is also working on filming Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauzi.

