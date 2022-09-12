Prabhas to burn Ravan's effigy at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela this year

During these tough times for Prabhas after the demise of his uncle Krishnam Raju, we have come across some good news regarding the Radhe Shyam actor. He is believed to participate in the 10-day-long Dussehra celebrations in Delhi this year. The Baahubali star will be burning the effigy of Ravan at the famous Lav Kush Ramleela. The festivities will commence on the 26th of September 26 and will conclude on the 5th of October, during Vijaya Dashami.

Talking on the subject to ANI, the head of Lav Kush Ramleela committee, Arjun Kumar was quoted saying, "Since Prabhas is already playing the role of lord Rama in the upcoming film 'Adipurush', who better than him to set the evilness of Raavan on fire this Dussehra". He further added, " like always there are going to be three effigies- each of Raavan, Kumbh Karan, and Meghnaad and Prabhas will shoot his arrow in the air to burn each of them off".