Prabhas to next join hands with director Prasanth Varma before Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 and Salaar 2? REPORT

There is no denying that Prabhas is currently one of the busiest actors in the Indian film industry. He has multiple pan-Indian projects lined up, and the list just keeps getting bigger and better by the day.

For the longest time, people expected that Prabhas' next project would be Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2 or Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam. However, there seems to be a change of plans. According to a report by Gulte, Prabhas has entered discussions with Hanuman director Prasanth Varma regarding a potential film in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

Prasanth Varma is currently busy with Jai Hanuman, a sequel of sorts to his blockbuster Hanuman. Jai Hanuman is expected to go on floors soon, with Rishab Shetty playing the role of Lord Hanuman.

At present, Prabhas is eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film Raja Saab, directed by Maruti. The film is expected to release in April 2025; however, the lack of promotions from the movie team is a cause for concern.

Following Raja Saab, Prabhas has also committed to Fauji, a period epic directed by Sita Ramam filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi. Given the film’s subject, it is likely to take quite some time to be completed.

Additionally, Prabhas will star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, where he will portray a fierce cop. Considering all these projects, it might take close to 3-4 years for Prabhas to begin shooting for Prasanth Varma’s reported film.

With these new commitments, the highly anticipated sequels to Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar: The Ceasefire are likely to be pushed back significantly. Some time ago, Prashanth Neel mentioned that Salaar Part 2 would go on floors soon, but it seems plans for Prabhas have changed.

One thing is certain—Prabhas remains one of the most in-demand actors in the film industry, consistently taking on back-to-back large-scale projects that solidify his status as a true superstar.