Prabhas to star in Pushpa director Sukumar's pan-India project? Find Out

Seems like Prabhas is on a signing spree. After Adipurush, Salaar, Project K, and Raja Deluxe, the Baahubali actor has taken on another project. The latest reports suggest that Radhe Shyam star will join hands with director Sukumar in 2024 for a pan-India film. As per reports, the yet-to-be-announced drama will be financed by Abhishek Agarwal. Further details about the cast and crew of the movie will be revealed in time.

Prabhas is presently shooting for Maruthi's Raja Deluxe. Not too long ago, a leaked picture of the Saaho star chilling on the set surfaced on social media. He is seen sitting on a chair and talking to the filmmaker. The protagonist will be seen romancing three heroines. If the reports are to be believed, Master fame actress Malavika Mohanan has been roped in as the leading lady. Nidhhi Agerwal has also reportedly been signed as another leading lady in the drama. Meanwhile, Riddhi Kumar will also be a part of the film's core cast.

Prabhas' lineup

Prabhas further has several promising ventures in his kitty including Prashanth Neel’s directorial Salaar. He will be seen sharing the screen space with Shruti Haasan in the movie touted to be an action entertainer. In addition to this, the star will also play the lead in filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will be seen as Raghava in Om Raut’s mythological drama Adipurush. The film will also feature Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and Kriti Sanon as Janaki in the movie slated to release on 16th June 2023.

Sukumar's next

In the meantime, Sukumar will be directing Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna in the second installment of the popular Pushpa franchise, Pushpa: The Rule.

