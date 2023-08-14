Prabhas to take a break from work after Salaar release?

Prabhas is one of the busiest actors in Indian cinema. He almost has 5 big-budget films in his pipeline despite having a rough run at the box office lately with two flops, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush. Amid this hectic schedule, reports are doing that Prabhas is considering taking a break from work. He is planning to take an acting break to focus on his health.

Prabhas to take a break from work soon

According to reports, the pan-Indian actor has been suffering from severe knee pain. It is reported that he is planning for a severe break this year to get surgery for his knee. The decision is said to be ‘important for his well-being.’ The actor is reportedly considering wrapping up a committed schedule by November so he can take a break in December. However, there's no clarity about whether this reports if it's true or not. The actor's team has not responded to the break rumors as of now.

Upcoming projects

Prabhas has wrapped up the shoot of Salaar, except for a few patchwork. The film will be released in two parts, the first is titled Salaar: The Ceasefire. Directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, the film stars Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumarnan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. The pan-Indian film is scheduled to release in September.

The actor is currently shooting for Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The film recently got a grand launch at San Diego Comic-Con along with a first look and glimpse video, which have created a major buzz. The film has a talented cast including Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in lead roles.

Next up, he also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Telugu comedy film with director Maruthi in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Bholaa Shankar: Chiranjeevi hasn't received his remuneration yet amid the film's failure at box office?