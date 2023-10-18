Prabhas to tie the knot after Salaar release?

Prabhas, the beloved Pan-India star, has always remained tight-lipped about his personal life, especially when it comes to his marriage plans. Now, his aunt, Shyamala Devi, wife of the late Krishnam Raju, opened up about the Salaar actor's marriage plans. During her recent visit to Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple, Shyamala Devi discussed Prabhas' marriage plans with the media.

Prabhas' paternal aunt, Shyamala Devi opens up about Salaar actor’s wedding

Prabhas' paternal aunt, Shyamala Devi reportedly expressed that the actor will undoubtedly get married with the blessings of his late uncle, Krishnam Raju, and Durga Mata. She assured the media that they would be invited to Prabhas' wedding. Shyamala Devi addressed the media by saying, “We have the blessings of Durgamma. The almighty will take good care of all of us. Prabhas’s marriage will happen and it will happen soon. We will invite you all (media) for the marriage and celebrate it," as quoted by M9News.com.

Previously, during a promotional event of Adipurush in Tirupathi, Prabhas was quizzed about his wedding plans. In his response, the actor said, “I will get married in Tirupathi.” Back then, the actor’s announcement left fans super happy.

Prabhas’ work front

On the professional front, Prabhas is eagerly awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film, Salaar. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also has Shruti Haasan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. Originally scheduled for release on September 28, 2023, the film's release has been postponed to December 22, 2023, due to pending post-production work. Salaar will now clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office.

In addition to Salaar, Prabhas has a slew of other exciting projects in the pipeline. He will also star in Maruti Dasari's film and has the Nag Ashwin movie Kalki 2898 AD co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

