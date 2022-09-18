Prabhas to visit his native village for late Krishnam Raju's Gari Samskaran

Born in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, Krishnam Raju stepped into acting with the 1966 film, Chilaka Gorinka. Later, he went on to be a part of several projects including Jeevana Tarangalu, Krishnaveni, Bhakta Kannappa, Sita Ramulu, Taxi Driver, Bobbili Brahmanna, Marana Sasanam, Viswanatha Nayakudu, Antima Theerpu, to name a few. This powerful performances gained him the title of "Rebel" star across the country.

Veteran Telugu actor Krishnam Raju left for a heavenly abode on the 11th of September this year. Many celebs from the industry paid their last respect to the legendary star at his Hyderabad residence. Now, Prabhas , who was very close to his uncle will be traveling to his native village Mogalthuru in Bhimavaram on the 28th of his month for Krishnam Raju's Gari Samskaran. The two had even shared screen space in Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial Radhe Shyam.

Next, Prabhas will be headlining several promising projects including Prashanth Neel's Salaar, and Om Raut's directorial Adipurush. Furthermore, the Radhe Shyam star will also play the protagonist in Project K, which is being made under the direction of Nag Ashwin. The film's core cast will also include Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the flick will have Hollywood-based action directors as part of the technical crew. A source close to the development revealed, “It’s set in the future and revolves around the timeline of World War 3. The film has as many as 5 prolonged action blocks and in a one-of-its-kind strategy, the producers have hired multiple action directors to design the epic battle unfold on the screen. The action scenes in the film are of such magnitude that giving it to just one action director would not do justice to the vision. Every action block of Project K is equivalent to multiple action blocks in a feature film. And that’s the reason why four to five different action units are working on the film.”

Prabhas has also joined hands with Bhale Bhale Magadivoy fame director Maruthi for a yet-to-be-titled drama. The venture has launched with a pooja ceremony a couple of weeks ago.

