Prabhas treats Team Salaar with mouth-watering food & Shruti Haasan can't stop raving about it; VIDEO

Shruti Haasan and Prabhas fronted Salaar has already created a lot of buzz among the Tollywood lovers. As the team is finishing off the remaining work of this action drama in Hyderabad, the Radhe Shyam actor organized a lavish feast for the cast and crew of the flick. Shruti Haasan shared a sneak peek of them all enjoying the delicacies on her Instagram account and the video is mouthwatering.

Shruti Haasan also shared a clip of her groovy workout with beau Santanu Hazarika. The lovebirds are totally in the sink as they warm up for a productive workout session.

Check out the video below:

CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE THE VIDEO

Now coming back to Salaar, this much-anticipated drama has been helmed by Prashanth Neel. Financed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the film will also star Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in important roles.

Salaar was earlier slated to release in the cinema halls on 14 April. Although, the release was pushed as the production work took more time than expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. According to the most recent reports, the makers are planning to release the film in the second half of 2023.

This one of the most sought-after Telugu dramas will also have dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Ravi Basrur is onboard team Salaar as the music director and Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer.

In addition to this, Shruti Haasan will also play the female lead in Megastar Chiranjeevi's mass entertainer temporarily titled Mega154. This KS Ravindra's directorial marks the lead pair's first film together. Reports suggest that 'Waltair Veerayya' is one of the titles considered for this project. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is set against the backdrop of Sri Lanka. She will also star in Balakrishna's NBK107. The movie is being helmed by director Gopichand Malineni.

