Prabhas turns 44: 230 foot massive cutout takes center stage on Salaar actor’s birthday

Prabhas, the pan-India star with a massive fan base, turns 44 today (October 23, 2023). The excitement is palpable as followers across social media platforms reveal their huge plans to commemorate the momentous day.

A giant 230+ ft cutout steals the show on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday

In an update to this effect, Prabhas' devoted fans are cordially inviting everyone on social media to the greatest offline birthday party ever seen in India. The major event is set to take place today in Kukatpally, Hyderabad.

A huge stage with an astounding 230+ foot cutout of Prabhas is being assembled. Reportedly, DJs systems are being set up as fans are leaving no stone unturned to give the star an unforgettable birthday celebration.

