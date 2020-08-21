Prabhas turns down Prashanth Neel's upcoming film to star in Om Raut's Adipurush?

Previously, it was reported that the lead star of the upcoming Om Raut directorial was in talks with the KGF 2 director for an upcoming film. But, looks like Prabhas lost interest in the upcoming film by Prashanth Neel and signed the deal with the makers of Adipurush.

There is a strong buzz in the film industry that the Baahubali actor Prabhas has turned down director Prashanth Neel's upcoming film. The news reports, further go on to add that the actor went ahead and signed Om Raut's magnum opus titled Adipurush. Previously, it was reported that the lead star of the upcoming Om Raut directorial was in talks with the KGF 2 director for an upcoming film. But, looks like Prabhas lost interest in the upcoming film by Prashanth Neel and signed the deal with the makers of Adipurush.

The director of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring and Kajol, announced in a cryptic video message that there is a big announcement coming up. The next day, the duo announced their film together called Adipurush. This film is backed by Bhushan Kumar of T-series. On the work front, Prabhas has some big budgets films coming up in the future. The actor will be seen in the upcoming film called Radhe Shyam. This film will also feature the sultry siren Pooja Hegde in the lead. The first look poster of the much-awaited drama was unveiled some time back.

Radhe Shyam's first look poster has impressed the fans and film audiences immensely. The fans and followers of the lead star Prabhas are eagerly waiting for this film to hit the big screen. The shooting of the film was suspended due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The team of the Prabhas starrer had previously shot for the film in Georgia.

