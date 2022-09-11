Prabhas' uncle and veteran actor Krishnam Raju passes away at 83 in Hyderabad

Legendary Telugu star Uppalapati Venkata Krishnam Raju popular known as Krishnam Raju has breathed his last today in Hyderabad. He reportedly passed away in the early hours on Sunday at 3.25 am. According to reports, he had been facing health issues for some time and was getting treated at a private hospital. Krishnam Raju had starred in more than 183 feature films in his career. He was widely known as 'Rebel Star' for his rebellious acting style. His last rites will be performed on Monday afternoon.

Born in Mogalthur, West Godavari district on 20 January 1940, Krishnam Raju made his film debut with the 1966 film Chilaka Gorinka, directed by Kotayya Pratyagatma alongside Krishna Kumari. He acted in several successful films such as Jeevana Tarangalu, Krishnaveni, Bhakta Kannappa, Sita Ramulu, Taxi Driver, Bobbili Brahmanna, Marana Sasanam, Viswanatha Nayakudu, Antima Theerpu, and many more. He acted in the mythological film Sri Krishnavataram which also featured N. T. Rama Rao. Krishnam Raju has acted in many films with the established actors N. T. Rama Rao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao. He also starred in many films with the popular actresses Krishna Kumari, Rajasulochana, Jamuna, and Kanchana.