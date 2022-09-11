Prabhas' uncle and veteran actor Krishnam Raju passes away at 83 in Hyderabad
Telugu star Krishnam Raju widely known as 'Rebel Star' has breathed his last today.
Legendary Telugu star Uppalapati Venkata Krishnam Raju popular known as Krishnam Raju has breathed his last today in Hyderabad. He reportedly passed away in the early hours on Sunday at 3.25 am. According to reports, he had been facing health issues for some time and was getting treated at a private hospital. Krishnam Raju had starred in more than 183 feature films in his career. He was widely known as 'Rebel Star' for his rebellious acting style. His last rites will be performed on Monday afternoon.
Born in Mogalthur, West Godavari district on 20 January 1940, Krishnam Raju made his film debut with the 1966 film Chilaka Gorinka, directed by Kotayya Pratyagatma alongside Krishna Kumari. He acted in several successful films such as Jeevana Tarangalu, Krishnaveni, Bhakta Kannappa, Sita Ramulu, Taxi Driver, Bobbili Brahmanna, Marana Sasanam, Viswanatha Nayakudu, Antima Theerpu, and many more. He acted in the mythological film Sri Krishnavataram which also featured N. T. Rama Rao. Krishnam Raju has acted in many films with the established actors N. T. Rama Rao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao. He also starred in many films with the popular actresses Krishna Kumari, Rajasulochana, Jamuna, and Kanchana.
As a producer, under his Gopikrishna Movies banner, Krishnam Raju bankrolled blockbusters Bhaktha Kannappa, Thandra Paparayudu, and Billa among others. Meanwhile, he was last seen in Prabhas' film, Radhe Shyam, in which, he essayed the role of Paramahamsa.
In his later years, along with films, Krishnam Raju also pursued a career in politics. The veteran actor was the first actor to have served as a Union Minister in the cabinet of India's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He won from Narsapuram in 1999 and worked as a central minister.
Krishnam Raju is survived by his wife Shyamala Devi, and daughters Praseedi, Prakeerthi, and Pradeepthi. Baahubali star Prabhas was his nephew.
