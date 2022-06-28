Prabhas' uncle Krishnam Raju & family celebrate 20 years of his filmy journey with fans; See PICS

Today, marks 20 years ago of Prabhas in the film industry as his debut movie Eeswar was released. While the social media is abuzz with special messages and posters, fans of the star have reached his house to celebrate the huge milestone. Fans went to his uncle Krishnam Raju's house in Hyderabad and cut the cake along with his family. Prabhas' uncle, his aunt, and his sister can be seen along with a few fans and friends in the pics as they celebrate the special day.

A few photos of Prabhas' uncle celebrating with fans have surfaced on Twitter and are going viral.

Take a look at the pics here:

directed by Jayanth C, Siva Krishna and Revathi played supporting roles. It marked the debut of Prabhas, nephew of popular Telugu actor Krishnam Raju. However, it didn't prove him well enough as a popular hero until the release of his blockbuster Varsham. The film was an average grosser at the box office. The film was later dubbed into Hindi as Humla: The War (2009) and into Bengali as Bhalobashar Jeet.

Prabhas is currently working on the project backed by Vijay Kiragandur, founder of Hombale Films for their next mega venture titled Salaar. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar is one of the most awaited movies of 2023. The Pan-India movie, starring Shruti Haasan in the female lead role is slated to release in the third quarter of 2023.

Prabhas is currently working on Nag Ashwin's Project K co-starring Deepika Padukone and his highly anticipated 25th film, Spirit, helmed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.