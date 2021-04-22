Prabhas under home quarantine after returning from Radhe Shyam’s sets in Mumbai?

Prabhas was reportedly shooting for Radhe Shyam in Mumbai and he had returned to Hyderabad a few days back.

Amidst the second wave of COVID 19, celebrities after celebrities are issuing statements about their COVID 19 results. Recently, Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu have announced that they are observing isolation. While Ram Charan is observing isolation after his personal vanity van driver succumbed to COVID 19, Mahesh Babu is observing quarantine after his personal hairdresser tested positive. Now, as per the latest report, Prabhas too, is observing isolation.

Apparently, the actor returned to Hyderabad after shooting for his upcoming film Radhe Shyam in Mumbai. As the state of Maharashtra is witnessing a huge raise in the number of positive COVID 19 cases, the actor has taken the measure to be on the safer side. Radhe Shyam, is touted to be a romantic period drama directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. It has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and the film is all set to hit the big screens on July 30. It is expected that the film’s trailer will be released soon.

Apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas has three magnum opuses in his kitty. He is also currently busy with the shooting of 3D film, Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, which has Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. will be seen as the main antagonist in the film, which is touted to be a period drama based on the Great Indian Epid Ramayan. He has Salaar with KGF director Prashanth Neel and an untitled film with director Nag Ashwin and .

