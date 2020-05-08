Prabhas' untitled movie with Nag Ashwin to hit the theatre screens in Summer 2022

Prabhas' 21st movie with filmmaker Nag Ashwin will be released in Summer 2020, reveals producer Ashwini Dutt. Read on for further details.

Superstar Prabhas will be collaborating with noted South filmmaker Nag Ashwin for his 21st movie much to the excitement of his fans. However, given the present situation there is a lot of buzz that the new project has been delayed for almost a year. So, there is some news for all those who have been waiting eagerly to get more updates about the same. The producer of the untitled movie, Ashwini Dutt has now confirmed that it will be released in Summer 2020.

Yes, that’s right. However, the pre-production process will go on floors from October 2020. Moreover, the script work for this particular project has already been completed by Nag Ashwin as revealed by the latest rounds of reports. The filmmaker is accredited with making some amazing masterpieces including his last release Mahanati. The heavy budget movie that will feature the Baahubali star will be reportedly having a universally acceptable story for him. However, the female lead for the same is yet to be announced by the makers.

As for Prabhas, the Saaho star will be next seen alongside Pooja Hegde in an upcoming movie helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The star cast had already begun their shooting schedule but it suddenly came to a halt post the declaration of lockdown across India and many other countries abroad because of the Coronavirus crisis that has hit the world in the worst possible manner. A few portions of the movie which is tentatively titled Prabhas 20 have been shot in the exotic locale of Georgia.

