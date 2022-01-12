Prabhas unveils latest track from Rowdy Boys titled Ye Zindagi
Advertisement
Prabhas launched the latest track from the upcoming film Rowdy Boys. The track has been titled Ye Zindagi. Ram Miriyal has lent his voice to the melodious number, while lyrics are by Krishna Kanth. The track Ye Zindagi talks about the importance of friendship and also its ups and downs. Thanking Prabhas, the film’s production house Sri Venkateswara Creations wrote on Twitter, “Thank you Darling #Prabhas garu for releasing the youthful friendship song Ye Zindagi from #RowdyBoys.”
Husharu fame Harsha Konuganti has helmed the project which revolves around the theme of friendship. The film has cinematography by Madhie. Financed by Dil Raju and Shirish, the film marks the acting debut of Ashish, who is the son of producer Shirish. The film also stars Anupama Parameswaran as the lead. Besides these two, the film will also cast Sahidev Vikram, Karthik Rathnam, Tej Kurapati and Komalee in prominent roles. Rowdy Boys will be available in theatres on 14th January.
Check out the post below:
In the meantime, Prabhas will share screen space with Pooja Hegde in Radha Krishna Kumar directorial Radhe Shyam. Jointly financed by UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Movies and T-Series, the film stars Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar in ancillary roles. The audiences have been waiting for the release of the much talked about project but unfortunately the makers were forced to delay the release because of the ongoing pandemic. The film was supposed to release on 14 January.
Advertisement
Credits: Twitter
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!