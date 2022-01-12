Prabhas unveils latest track from Rowdy Boys titled Ye Zindagi

Prabhas launched the latest track from the upcoming film Rowdy Boys. The track has been titled Ye Zindagi. Ram Miriyal has lent his voice to the melodious number, while lyrics are by Krishna Kanth. The track Ye Zindagi talks about the importance of friendship and also its ups and downs. Thanking Prabhas, the film’s production house Sri Venkateswara Creations wrote on Twitter, “Thank you Darling #Prabhas garu for releasing the youthful friendship song Ye Zindagi from #RowdyBoys.”

Husharu fame Harsha Konuganti has helmed the project which revolves around the theme of friendship. The film has cinematography by Madhie. Financed by Dil Raju and Shirish, the film marks the acting debut of Ashish, who is the son of producer Shirish. The film also stars Anupama Parameswaran as the lead. Besides these two, the film will also cast Sahidev Vikram, Karthik Rathnam, Tej Kurapati and Komalee in prominent roles. Rowdy Boys will be available in theatres on 14th January.

