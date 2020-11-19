Prabhas unveils the logo of Adipurush & informs fans about formal announcement to be made on November 19

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan will collaborate for the first time in Adipurush. It has been directed by Om Raut.

Adipurush happens to be one of the most awaited and anticipated movies in current times. Featuring Prabhas and in the lead roles, it initially made headlines over the identity of the heroines who were tentatively going to be a part of the project. Right from to Kiara Advani and even Kriti Sanon, many names have been taken till now but these rumours turned out to be false. Well, the makers are yet to reveal details.

In the meantime, Prabhas has recently unveiled the logo of Adipurush much to everyone’s excitement. One can see the movie’s initials inscribed in golden letters along with a tagline that reads, “Celebrating victory of good over evil.” Apart from that, the Baahubali star has also stated that the makers are going to make an important announcement regarding the movie on 19th November at 7.11 am. This has already created an uproar on social media as the fans eagerly wait for some good news.

Talking about Adi Purush, it reportedly happens to be a 3D action-drama and is all set to go on floors next year. According to various media reports, the makers are looking forward for a 2022 release. It has been directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame. Moreover, Saif Ali Khan will reportedly play the antagonist in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual. Talking about Prabhas, the actor completed the shooting schedule of his movie Radhe Shyam in Europe sometime back and returned to Hyderabad.

