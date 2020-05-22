Prabhas' upcoming film with director Radha Krishna Kumar to have multiple music composers?

News reports now state that Prabhas 20 will follow the same pattern as Saaho of having more than one music composer.

The latest news update about the highly anticipated Prabhas 20, suggests that the makers of the south film are looking to get multiple music composers on board. There is no official announcement made by the makers of Prabhas 20, about the film's music directors. Previously, the media reports stated that well-known music director Amit Trivedi will be composing music for the Prabhas starrer. The film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and will have Prabhas and south siren, Pooja Hegde, in the lead. The news reports also suggest that Prabhas' previous film Saaho also had multiple music composers.

News reports now hint that Prabhas 20 will follow the same pattern of having more than one music composer. The makers of the Prabhas starrer were previously in Georgia to shoot for crucial portions. But, now due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, all the filming work has come to a standstill. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to the Prabhas starrer.

The latest news update about the filming work of south films, a few industry producers and filmmakers met Talasani Srinivas Yadav to talk about the resuming production work after the lockdown is lifted. The fans and followers of the Baahubali actor are waiting for an update on the southern film. The fans are particularly excited about the chemistry between the lead actors of Prabhas 20.

