Prabhas' upcoming film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin is set in the World War period?

The latest news update about the upcoming film by Mahanati director states that it could be set in the World War era. The news update about the film starring the Baahubali actor Prabhas and Bollywood diva, states that the film could revolve around the fictional era of World War III. There is no official word out yet from the makers of the film which is tentatively called Prabhas 21. The makers recently announced that the sultry siren Deepika Padukone will be essaying the lead in the upcoming Nag Ashwin film.

The fans and film audiences were cheering on for the film when the makers of Prabhas 21 announced that the Bajirao Mastani actress Deepika Padukone will be joining the cast of the film as the female lead opposite the Saaho actress Prabhas. The fans and audience members are eagerly looking forward to see how the dynamic pair looks on the big screen. The south star Prabhas still has to reportedly complete work on Prabhas 20 which is now officially titled, Radhe Shyam. This film will have Prabhas romancing the southern beauty Pooja Hegde.

The first look poster of the Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam was unveiled recently. The fans and film audiences are very impressed with the first look poster of the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer. The film's cast and crew had shot for the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial in Georgia just before the lockdown was imposed in the country.

