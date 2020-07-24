  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prabhas' upcoming film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin is set in the World War period?

The news update about the film starring the Baahubali actor Prabhas and Bollywood diva, Deepika Padukone states that the film could revolve around the fictional era of World War III.
1593 reads Mumbai
Prabhas,South,MahanatiPrabhas' upcoming film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin is set in the World War period?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The latest news update about the upcoming film by Mahanati director states that it could be set in the World War era. The news update about the film starring the Baahubali actor Prabhas and Bollywood diva, Deepika Padukone states that the film could revolve around the fictional era of World War III. There is no official word out yet from the makers of the film which is tentatively called Prabhas 21. The makers recently announced that the sultry siren Deepika Padukone will be essaying the lead in the upcoming Nag Ashwin film.

The fans and film audiences were cheering on for the film when the makers of Prabhas 21 announced that the Bajirao Mastani actress Deepika Padukone will be joining the cast of the film as the female lead opposite the Saaho actress Prabhas. The fans and audience members are eagerly looking forward to see how the dynamic pair looks on the big screen. The south star Prabhas still has to reportedly complete work on Prabhas 20 which is now officially titled, Radhe Shyam. This film will have Prabhas romancing the southern beauty Pooja Hegde.

The first look poster of the Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam was unveiled recently. The fans and film audiences are very impressed with the first look poster of the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer. The film's cast and crew had shot for the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial in Georgia just before the lockdown was imposed in the country.

Credits :thehansindia.com

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement