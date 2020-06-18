Prabhas video calls and surprises Lakshmi Manchu's 6 year old daughter on her birthday; See Pic

Baahubali star Prabhas surprised Lakshmi Manchu's 6-year-old daughter by joining her birthday celebrations on a video call. Lakshmi took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the same.

Tollywood actress and host Lakshmi Manchu's little Princess Vidya Nirvana turned 6 yesterday and the family celebrated in a grand way possible at home. Due to lockdown, Lakshmi Manchu and family celebrated Vidya Nirvana's birthday at home. The adorable birthday girl looked pretty in trail frock as she unboxed her gifts with Mohan Babu and others by her side. Wishing her doll on 6th birthday, Lakshmi Manchu wrote, "My little apple is 6 years old and I can't believe how fast she is growing up. My only wish is to see her happy and healthy always!."

However, the best part of her birthday was when Baahubali star Prabhas surprised by joining the celebrations on a video call. Lakshmi took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the same. One can see in the photo, Prabhas and little Vidya Nirvana all smiles as they interact with each other on the video call. She wrote: "When Prabhas surprised her on her birthday." Amid lockdown, Prabhas has managed to bring a smile on little girl's face on her birthday and it is the cutest thing ever. Take a look at Lakshmi Manchu's story below.

Lakshmi Manchu shared a lot of wonderful photos with her daughter. She also expressed about being blessed with the best. The actress wrote, "I am extremely blessed to have family who care for her and love her.."

The other post read: "Thank you for making my beautiful angel's birthday so special."

Check out more photos below:

