Prabhas visits his village for late uncle Krishnam Raju's condolence meet; Lakhs of people to attend

Prabhas traveled to his village Mogalthur in Bhimavaram today on 29th September to attend late uncle Krishnam Raju's condolences event. In the video which has surfaced on social media, the Baahubali actor is waving at the fans as he arrived in his hometown. It is believed that arrangements for about 75 Thousand to 1 Lakh people have been made for the condolence meeting for the late Krishnam Raju.

The veteran Telugu actor left for a heavenly abode a couple of days ago at the age of 83 after battling some health issues. The Radhe Shayam actor was inconsolable at the funeral as the nephew and uncle were very close. Krishnam Raju is also credited with introducing Prabhas in Tollywood with the 2002 film Eeshwar. These two even shared screen space in Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial Radhe Shyam.