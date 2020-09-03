  1. Home
Prabhas Vs Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush: Here's how Twitterati reacted to the new addition in mythological drama

While you look forward to clashing swords between Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the film, here's a look at what Twitterati have to say about Adipurush's new update.
One of the biggest news of the day from the entertainment world that has taken social media by storm is of Saif Ali Khan as the new addition in Prabhas starrer Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, the 'most intelligent demon' will be played by Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh in the upcoming mythological drama. It will be a huge faceoff between Prabhas and mythological drama's antagonist Saif Ali Khan in the film and fans can't keep calm. Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas will soon be sharing screen space in an epic drama, and there is too much excitement regarding the same. The announcement has set high expectations among the moviegoers. 

While a section of the audience is pretty pumped up to see them together on the big screen, a few are not happy with Saif Ali Khan's addition in the upcoming mega project. The audience response to Saif being a part of the film is decent. While you look forward to clashing swords between the actors in the film, here's a look at what Twitterati have to say about the film's new update. 

Take a look below:












Adipurush will be shot in Hindi and Telugu and dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several international languages.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is thrilled to share the screen space with Saif. In a statement, he said, "I am super excited to work with Saif Ali Khan and I am eager to share screen space with a great actor." 

Speaking about working with Prabhas and Om Raut, Saif said, "I’m thrilled to be working with Omi dada again. He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to really pull it off. He has taken me beyond the cutting edge of our cinema in the way he shot Tanhaji and this time he is taking us all further. It’s a phenomenal project and I’m super thrilled to be a part of it. I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic." 

