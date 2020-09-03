Prabhas Vs Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush: Here's how Twitterati reacted to the new addition in mythological drama
One of the biggest news of the day from the entertainment world that has taken social media by storm is of Saif Ali Khan as the new addition in Prabhas starrer Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, the 'most intelligent demon' will be played by Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh in the upcoming mythological drama. It will be a huge faceoff between Prabhas and mythological drama's antagonist Saif Ali Khan in the film and fans can't keep calm. Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas will soon be sharing screen space in an epic drama, and there is too much excitement regarding the same. The announcement has set high expectations among the moviegoers.
While a section of the audience is pretty pumped up to see them together on the big screen, a few are not happy with Saif Ali Khan's addition in the upcoming mega project. The audience response to Saif being a part of the film is decent. While you look forward to clashing swords between the actors in the film, here's a look at what Twitterati have to say about the film's new update.
And his wife says “audience makes a star”, we neglect her & him years ago yet they’re here , still working & giving flops
— DreamChaser (@TheRaiKumar) September 3, 2020
Telugu #Tollywood Tamil #Kollywood will be taken to stroll for casting & favouring bollywood Mafia when people anger at peak.
Do not cast Bollywood its Fight For Justice #SushantSinghRajput #FocusOnMurderAngle All people will support. Prabhas stop nonsense of deepika now saif
— Ammu/ Justice For SushantSinghRajput (@peacock613) September 3, 2020
Shit , bad choice
— only_truth_prevails (@all_our_life) September 3, 2020
This Jodi will break the old records of theirs and
Will make a huge record worldwide #prabhas22#SaifAliKhan
— roki Talukdar (@I8347) September 3, 2020
@omraut pls don't caste #DeepikaPadukone nd #SaifAliKhan in #Prabhas #Adipurush
— Gaurav pathak (@GauravP34588259) September 3, 2020
So Saif Ali Khan is playing Lankesh in Adipurush. Hope Anushka Shetty is playing the role of Sita.#Adipurush #Prabhas22 #Prabhas
— Swagatasidheart (@Swagata80929963) September 3, 2020
#Prabhas doesn't decide the cast & crew for his any film
mention @omraut
He decided that #Prabhas #Adipurush
— Samanta Mahnaz Ishika (@BDPrabhas) September 3, 2020
To all the people who are wondering why they selected Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh in #AdiPurush, here is the answer
saif ALi KhAN
ALi KhAN
AL KAN
LA NKA
LANKESH
Hence Proved
— Dileep Kandula (@dileepkandula) September 3, 2020
We welcoming u #SaifAliKhan in the movie and this prestigious project of #prabhas sir hope u will do justive with the role of raavana we r really keen to see u in the movie @omraut #prabhas || #adipurush pic.twitter.com/O0wDl26ZMK
— PriyaPrabhas (@Priyanka_425) September 3, 2020
@omraut don't take Bollywood actress as seetha they all did bold roles, select Anushka shetty or keerthi suresh ,casting saif only too much negative feed back. Select a traditional south actress, who not done bold roles. #prabhas #adipurush #prabhas22
— rebal (@manuca2023) September 3, 2020
NTR as #raavan would have create rage like never before #Adipurush
— Varun NTR. (@VarunTK6) September 3, 2020
#Adipurush
Can't wait to see this combination pic.twitter.com/RDvbbXrYZG
— GOKUL GUPTA (@Gokulgupta00) September 3, 2020
Adipurush will be shot in Hindi and Telugu and dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several international languages.
Meanwhile, Prabhas is thrilled to share the screen space with Saif. In a statement, he said, "I am super excited to work with Saif Ali Khan and I am eager to share screen space with a great actor."
Speaking about working with Prabhas and Om Raut, Saif said, "I’m thrilled to be working with Omi dada again. He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to really pull it off. He has taken me beyond the cutting edge of our cinema in the way he shot Tanhaji and this time he is taking us all further. It’s a phenomenal project and I’m super thrilled to be a part of it. I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic."
